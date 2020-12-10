Free COVID testing comes to Wyoming County Emergency Operations Center

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Day One of expanded coronavirus testing in our area wrapped up Thursday night.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Wyoming County Emergency Operations Center in Tunkhannock, until Monday for anyone over three years old. Patients will take a drive-thru test– first come, first serve, no symptoms required, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials say to note building access from U.S. Route 6 will be closed. Patients will have to detour by State Route 1001, or Billings Mill Road.

Again, the main entrance to the Wyoming County Emergency Operations Center will be closed.