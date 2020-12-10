Free COVID testing comes to Wyoming County Emergency Operations Center

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Day One of expanded coronavirus testing in our area wrapped up Thursday night.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Wyoming County Emergency Operations Center in Tunkhannock, until Monday for anyone over three years old. Patients will take a drive-thru test– first come, first serve, no symptoms required, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials say to note building access from U.S. Route 6 will be closed. Patients will have to detour by State Route 1001, or Billings Mill Road.

Again, the main entrance to the Wyoming County Emergency Operations Center will be closed. Click the link for directions to the testing site.

