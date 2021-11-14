Free community wellness fair and clinic held at West Scranton High School

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kicking COVID-19 was the goal of one event in Lackawanna County Sunday.

A free community wellness fair and clinic was held at West Scranton High School. It was a public event with presentations on coronavirus, vaccines and health screenings. A diverse group of medical professionals were also on site to answer vaccine-related questions with those who attended.

The founders of “Kick COVID” say they brought in medical professional to provide an opportunity to stop the spread of misinformation about vaccines and have community questions answered by experts. The wellness fair also offered screenings for things many people may have put off during the pandemic.

“We have about 30 different partners in our wellness fair offering health screening people may have missed over the pandemic such as BMI, A1C blood pressure screening, audiology, a lot of different health screenings going on, as well community participants from our social service agencies,” co-founder Jennifer Cawley said.

“Kick COVID-19 Community Corps” is a collaborative between Lackawanna County, the city of Scranton, local healthcare providers and educational institutes.