Keep WBRE!

Free coffee available on highways during the holiday weekend

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Anyone traveling long distances for the Fourth is welcome to, stop and take a break in one of the region’s interstate rest stops.

Community groups are serving up free hot coffee from Thursday through Sunday. It’s part of a program called Take a Break for Safety’s Sake. The program hopes to encourage drivers to stop and take a rest.

“It’s a great way over the Independence holiday to go out and stop, stretch your legs, get out a little bit. And grab a cup of coffee but also help a local non-profit organization,” PennDOT regional press director James May said.

These coffee breaks will be held at rest areas on interstates 80, 81, and 84 across northeast Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos