Free coffee available on highways during the holiday weekend

Anyone traveling long distances for the Fourth is welcome to, stop and take a break in one of the region’s interstate rest stops.

Community groups are serving up free hot coffee from Thursday through Sunday. It’s part of a program called Take a Break for Safety’s Sake. The program hopes to encourage drivers to stop and take a rest.

“It’s a great way over the Independence holiday to go out and stop, stretch your legs, get out a little bit. And grab a cup of coffee but also help a local non-profit organization,” PennDOT regional press director James May said.

These coffee breaks will be held at rest areas on interstates 80, 81, and 84 across northeast Pennsylvania.