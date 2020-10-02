Free clothing store now open in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Cooler nights are approaching as we continue more into fall.

Saint Francis’ Free Clothing Store in Scranton has opened its doors for those in need to grab something warm. Its doors have been closed due to the pandemic since March.

Saint Francis will help men, women and children at the door, while wearing masks.

“As the colder weather is coming, you know trying to make sure the people have blankets and warmer clothing and dry clothing especially.” executive director Rob Williams said.

To make sure the people in need have items to stay warm, Saint Francis is now accepting donations again. The store is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.