Free basketball clinic at Bloomsburg University

(WBRE/WYOU) — You could call it paying it forward for some athletes at Bloomsburg University.

The Huskies women’s basketball team hosted their annual basketball clinic in honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. More than 75 boys and girls from kindergarten through eighth grade could take part for free.

The strength and conditioning faculty helped run drills. Organizers consider events like this crucial for our youth.

“I just think it empowers females and I think a lot of these younger kids look up to us even though we’re Division 2 basketball and it’s just a great kind of example to set to hopefully get them interested in basketball and other sports so that I think athletics teaches a lot of lifelong lessons that anybody can value from,” Bloomsburg women’s basketball head coach Alison Tagliaferri said.

After the clinic, kids were invited to watch Saturday afternoon’s women’s basketball game against West Chester University.