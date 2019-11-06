Frank E. Heller Dam getting needed renovations after grant awarded

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County dam will soon get some much-needed renovations.

It’s all because of a significant amount of grant money from Washington. The Frank E. Heller Dam, which was built back in 1975, has slowly been deteriorating over time. The Williamsport Municipal Water Authority applied for a grant eight months ago and now they can finally start moving forward with repairs.

This is just the beginning for the new and improved Frank E. Heller Dam rehabilitation project. Now thanks to the nearly $177,000 of federal grant money, the 530 million gallons of water will continue to provide a solid source of drinking water for quite a few more years.

“It is excellent. It’s a big help. I know we had Congressman Keller work tirelessly on efforts to help us get the money. We had local representatives Jeff Wheeland and Senator Yaw help us advocate through the state, but it’s wonderful,” Michael Miller, executive director of the Williamsport Municipal Water Authority, said.

Parts of the dam have been deteriorating, which could cause a massive flood on Heller Run, which leads into the borough.

“Well, this has been an ongoing issue. You can see that over time, the walls began to lean due to just the settlement of the ground behind the wall structure itself for the spillway portion and then the fact the piezometers had stopped or are no longer reading accurately, that needs to be corrected ASAP,” Eric Smithgall, director of engineering said.

“The sides of the spillway are tilting in a little bit. You can see it with your eyes when you look at the structure so that’s something we need to resolve and make sure is functioning properly,” Miller said.

Miller tells Eyewitness News they’ve known about these problems through their inspection reports and they expected to repair it in the next five to 10 years. At that point, he says he knew he needed to apply for the grant through Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

“For our ratepayers, it takes the pressure off our capital funds and ratepayers to get the project done,” Miller said.

“Seeing as how roughly 52 percent of the design portion of the project will be paid for through this grant funding and additionally it puts us right in line for the next steps,” Smithgall said.

The next steps moving forward include contracting with an engineering firm and developing the engineering documents so the project can be put out for competitive bid in order to construct the work.

The goal is to have the engineering complete within the next bid and then out to bid for construction.