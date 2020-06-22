Coronavirus

Frances Slocum State Park pool opens with safety procedures in place

Top Stories

by: Caroline Foreback

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Frances Slocum State Park pool opened on Father’s Day weekend, as Luzerne County moved to the ‘green phase’ on Friday.

The pool officially opened on Saturday, with new safety procedures in place.

At this time, the slides at the pool remain closed to mitigate the spread of germs.

The pool has a limit of 75% capacity.

Attendees are required to have masks, and are encouraged to wear them when not in the water.

Families told Eyewitness News they were excited to spend Father’s Day weekend at the pool. 

