Framework completed for Dickson City’s new LVHN hospital

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A new hospital is being built in the heart of the shopping district in Lackawanna County.

Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) is in the process of building a new hospital in Dickson City.

This will be LVHN’s first hospital in the Scranton area. The hospital will be connected to Coordinated Health’s existing building.

“Reassuring, knowing that something is this close for any type of emergency. So, I am happy about it,” said Marie Fasulo of Scott Township.

Fasulo comes to Coordinated Health often for her disabilities. The health provider started to build its hospital in 2019 before stopping the project and being acquired by LVHN the same year.

Once completed in spring of 2022, LVHN Dickson City will continue its orthopedic and surgical specialty.

It will add an emergency department, inpatient beds, seven operating rooms and two procedure rooms, a helipad and more.

“Same care, same doctors and I think it’s good,” said Fasulo.

“It’s like nothing ever changed except that it’s going to be better because the hospital is going to be here,” said Cathy Zielinski of Dickson City.

Like many people in this part of Lackawanna County, Zielinski is excited to see it being built.

On Wednesday, contractors placed its final steel beam — completing its 100,000 square foot structure.

“Having it right here in Dickson City… It’s amazing,” said Zielinski.

Some of the surgical and procedural programs include spine, joint replacement, general orthopedic surgrey, hand surgrey, general surgrey, ENT, urology, bariatric surgrey and GI surgrey.

A wide range of surgeries available in spring of 2022.