Frackville business expanding, bringing more jobs to area

FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In a time where the national economy is struggling, a Schuylkill County manufacturing company is expanding, and that means more jobs. Many more jobs will be added to the area.

Workers at Clearly Clean, an eco-friendly manufacturing company in Frackville, Schuylkill County, have been busy bees and it shows.

“This is our third stop already in three years,” Clearly Clean Products, LLC distribution manager Dave Venckauskas said.

The company purchased an 80,000 square-foot facility across the street from its plant. This space will be used as a distribution center/warehouse. The company manufactures 100 percent recyclable trays.

Originally these trays were mainly used for production but now they’ve expanded into other food groups, showing that they are not only expanding in production, but also distribution.

With more space, Clearly Clean is now looking for more working hands to produce their products. The company is adding about 50 jobs.

“We have the new equipment in, and we are basically looking for people right now to fill our shifts,” plant manager Ed Newell said.

And they expect to add even more jobs in the future. Clearly Clean has been in business for about a decade, but the company has really taken off in the last three years.

“I’ve been with the companies that have grown but not at a pace like this. This is like rocket pace. It’s unbelievable,” Venckauskas said.

Venckauskas, who has been in the distribution industry for about 40 years, says Clearly Clean hasn’t even reached its peak yet, saying the sky is the limit.

Clearly Clean won the 2020 excellence award for expansion by the Northeast PA Manufacturers and Employers Association.