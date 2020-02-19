Natural gas emerges as hot button election year issue

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Fracking is emerging as a major issue this presidential election campaign.

As Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller explains, a great divide over the future of natural gas drilling exists between the two major political parties.

On a tour of Linde Corporation which makes and installs pipeline for the gas drilling industry, Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) had plenty to say about marcellus shale.

“Natural gas has transformed Pennsylvania. It’s changing our country. It’s now the country’s number one source of electricity generation,” Sen. Toomey said.

Sen. Toomey credits fracking with helping fuel more than households.

“It is very hard to exaggerate how good natural gas has been for our economy, for employment, for consumers, for families,” he said.

Republican Congressman Dan Meuser (PA 9th District) is also a strong proponent of domestic energy.

“I couldn’t agree more. The economic benefits for natural gas for Pennsylvania, for our country are clear. Over 600,000 direct and indirect jobs,” Rep. Meuser said.

Before the natural gas industry boom in northeastern Pennsylvania, Linde Corporation employed about 150 workers. But since then, that number has more than doubled.

Some Democratic presidential candidates are not on board with fracking. They cite environmental and climate concerns with why they’d stop the process if elected.

To that point Sen. Toomey said, “We can’t be damaging the environment. We’re not. We’re improving the environment when we use natural gas.”

But Action Together NEPA claims you can’t just look at reduction of Carbon Dioxide emissions. Its Environmental Chairman Scott Cannon said, “The methane itself is actually 83 times more potent a greenhouse gas than CO2.”

The progressive grassroots group acknowledges the economic boost from marcellus shale, but also points to problems.

“Water contaminations, illnesses of people living by the processing facilities and it contributes to climate change,” said Mr. Cannon.

A lot is at stake in what’s emerging as a hot button election year issue. Linde Corporation owner Scott Linde said, “We have the capacity. We just need the political support to be able to take this and turn it into even more jobs.”

Sen. Toomey has introduced legislation to prevent future presidents from placing a ban on natural gas fracking. There is no indication when the measure might go to the Senate floor.