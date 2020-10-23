Fracking a hot topic during debates

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania is a key battleground state and it took center stage Thursday night with the future of energy and fracking creating a few tense moments.

“He was against fracking. He said it. I will show it to you tomorrow. I am against fracking. Until he got the nomination, went to Pennsylvania and then he said ‘but you know what Pennsylvania, he’ll be against it very soon because his party is totally against it,” President Trump said.

“I never said ‘I oppose fracking’. Show the tape. Put it on your website. The fact of the matter is he’s flat lying,” Biden said.

When asked if Biden would rule out fracking completely, he said he would in efforts to eventually reach a net zero emissions.

“I do rule out banning fracking because the answer we need we need other industries to transition to get to ultimately a complete zero emissions by 2025,” Biden said. “What I will do is fracking over time is make sure that we can capture the emissions from the fracking, capture the emissions from gas. We can do that and we can do that by investing money and doing is a transition to that.”

President Trump went on to claim that Biden’s opinion on Fracking had changed, at least in part, in an attempt to gain votes in Pennsylvania.

“Fracking on federal land. I said, no, fracking is not oil,” Biden responded.