Fourth of July grill safety brings added challenge with COVID-19

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Many of us typically think of Fourth of July cookout safety strictly in the way we prepare our food.

Because of COVID-19, the concerns are greater. Meredith Carothers, USDA food safety expert, says safety starts with washing your hands frequently with soap and water and keeping hand sanitizer handy for you and your guests.







Ms. Carothers also told Eyewitness News it’s vital for the health of your guests to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold to prevent dangerous bacteria which can trigger foodborne illnesses.

She also spoke about what to look for on your grill to prevent health hazards and some foods you may want to reconsider serving this holiday during the pandemic.

Check out her discussion with Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.