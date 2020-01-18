Fourth arrest made in Monroe County double murder

Closings & Delays
(WBRE/WYOU) — A fourth person is picked up in connection with a Monroe County double murder.

U.S. Marshals say they picked up 20-year-old Zaire Burkett Friday morning in Allentown. The arrest stems from a deadly shooting and attempted robbery December 7th in Chestnuthill Townhip.

Deani Powell of Easton, Matthew Burke of East Stroudsburg, and Eric Gulley were already in custody. Gulley was not at the scene, but is accused of hiding the gun that police say Burke used in the shooting.

Dylan Beinert and Khalil Durante died in the gunfire. Burkett is now in the custody of the state police.

