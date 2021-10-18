Four-year-old falls two stories onto concrete in Old Lycoming Township

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police, fire, and EMS in Old Lycoming Township quickly responded to a call for a child that fell out of a second-story window.

According to police, on Monday, just before 1 p.m., the Old Lycoming Twp. Police Department, Fire Department, and UPMC Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded quickly to the 2000 block of Mill Lane for a child that fell two stories out of a window, landing on a concrete slab below.

Reports read police, fire, and EMS immediately administered aid to the child. The four-year-old was transported to UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport Emergency Department.

Upon further police investigation, it was determined the child fell out of the window as he was attempting to retrieve a toy, police say.

The child’s parent was tending to another child at the time of the incident. The child’s parent called 911 immediately and the child is in stable condition at UPMC.