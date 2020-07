LAFLIN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A four-vehicle crash caused major traffic delays on Interstate 81 northbound in Laflin Monday afternoon.











The crash involved two cars, a small SUV and a tow truck.

Crews on-scene say the tow truck struck others from behind.

Two men, two women and a child were reportedly in the vehicles.

The tow truck operator and a woman from one of the vehicles went to the hospital.

Traffic was backed up to Wilkes-Barre. Crews are currently working to clear the scene.