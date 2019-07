(WBRE/WYOU) — Four people were taken to the hospital for treatment after a crash in Luzerne County.

It happened just after 3:30 on Route 115 in Bear Creek Village near Saint Elizabeth’s Church.

An SUV traveling south crossed the center line into the path of a northbound vehicle. The SUV went over an embankment.

Two women in the SUV and a woman and child in the other vehicle all went to the hospital to be checked out.