WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people are taken to the hospital after a car crashes into a house in Wilkes-Barre.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on the 800 block of East Northampton Street. Three women and two children were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

There’s no word on their conditions at this time. The house is heavily damaged.

Police say the woman driving the car lost her brakes, causing the crash in the Diamond City.