Four states added to travel advisory list in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has added four more states to the travel quarantine list.

The four new states are Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, and Massachusetts. Louisiana was removed from the list. As of November 6, the list now consists of 34 total states.

If you have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area where there are high amounts of COVID-19 cases, it is recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.

The same recommendations apply if you travel to the following states: