Four families displaced by fire in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on South Courtland Street in East Stroudsburg around 5:00 Thursday morning.

Crews spent hours on-scene, working to put out the flames. Four families are now displaced, but no one was reported injured. Crews said one man is unaccounted for, but firefighters believe he wasn’t inside the building at the time.

The apartments are located above JTH Salon. It’s unknown if the business received any damage.

South Courtland and Washington Streets remain closed Thursday, due to the fire.

The Red Cross is now assisting the four families impacted by the fire.