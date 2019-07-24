Keep WBRE!

Four charged in deadly shooting in Monroe County

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four men are in custody, charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Monroe County.

20-year-old Dahvaun Ewin, 18-year-old Nasiem Mayo, 23-year-old Shyheem Mitchell, and 18-year-old Malik Pruitt are behind bars. Police say the four men were involved in the shooting death of Daniel Santana, which arose following the armed robbery of a bottle of Hennessey.

The shooting happened just before 11:00 pm on Sunday night in a Pocono Country Place in Coolbaugh Township. Santana was found dead inside a vehicle on Winter Drive.

Two other men, Johnathan Nazario, and Angel Rodriguez were inside the car with Santana when he was shot. Those two men were not injured.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos