Four charged in deadly shooting in Monroe County

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four men are in custody, charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Monroe County.

20-year-old Dahvaun Ewin, 18-year-old Nasiem Mayo, 23-year-old Shyheem Mitchell, and 18-year-old Malik Pruitt are behind bars. Police say the four men were involved in the shooting death of Daniel Santana, which arose following the armed robbery of a bottle of Hennessey.

The shooting happened just before 11:00 pm on Sunday night in a Pocono Country Place in Coolbaugh Township. Santana was found dead inside a vehicle on Winter Drive.

Two other men, Johnathan Nazario, and Angel Rodriguez were inside the car with Santana when he was shot. Those two men were not injured.