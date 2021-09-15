Four arrested in Lehman Township after police uncover drugs

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A search warrant served on a Lehman Township home Wednesday resulted in the recovery of numerous drug and drug paraphernalia as well as the arrest of four adults, police say.

The home on County Crest Lane in Lehman Township was searched after a joint operation involving the Lehman Township Police Department, Dallas Township Police Department, and Luzerne County Drug Task Force was conducted.

Officers say they were able to recover pills, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cash, cell phones, drug packaging material, scales and several unknown substances.

The Lehman Township Police Department says that four individuals have been arrested and charged, but have not released yet the individuals’ names and charges.