Four arrested in connection to fentanyl trafficking ring in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Four people from Luzerne County have been arrested after a months-long investigation by police and the Drug Task Force into a fentanyl trafficking ring.

Police say they executed two search warrants and arrested several people including: 59-year-old Lee Crawford from Wilkes-Barre, 31-year-old Amanda Andes from Kingston, 40-year-old John Williams from Kingston and 29-year-old William Smith Jr. from Mountain Top.

The ring allegedly was responsible for obtaining fentanyl from the Philadelphia area into Luzerne County.

The investigation included search warrants which resulted in the seizure of hundreds of bags of fentanyl, over $2,800 in U.S. currency and drug paraphernalia.