FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is charged with sex abuse after investigators say they found child pornography with video said to include torture.

37-year-old David Fortin, who lives in Forty Fort, is facing numerous serious charges. Investigators say they found child pornography involving underaged boys in bondage, being raped and tortured.

Police say they learned of the case after receiving a cybertip.