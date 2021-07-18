Forty Fort child holds lemonade stand fundraiser for Shriners Hospital for Children

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County kid wanted to give back to the hospital that helped him and his family so much.

Donny Norton from Forty Fort had spinal fusion surgery three weeks ago to repair his scoliosis at Shriners Hospital for Children in Philadelphia. The hospital successfully straightened Donny’s spine from a 68-degree curve down to a 14-degree curve.

Shriners pays for surgery through fundraising, so there’s no cost to families. Three days after his surgery, Donny wanted to give back for the care given to him and his family with a lemonade stand fundraiser.

“Shriners Hospital, it costs nothing for families. So it was just a way for us to give back to them for taking such good care of us and it didn’t cost us anything and we hope that we can help another family by maybe coming to that hospital,” Jessica Norton said.

“I had a spinal fusion three weeks ago and they were so good to me and my family had a place to stay when we were in Philadelphia so I’m just doing a charity for them,” Donny Norton said.

Donny is looking to raise $1,000 for Shriners.