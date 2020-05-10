Fort Muncy Garden Center a popular place for Mother’s Day

MUNCY TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been tough on some garden centers during a planting season shutdown. But some have been able to remain open through it all.

On this Sunday, it’s time for mothers. Flowers are showing how bright they truly are, even in a time of uncertainty. With or without their loved ones, it’s a time to show them you care.

“My daughter is a mother and I just want the world to know that Mother’s Day is a very special day,” Donnie Balliet of Muncy told Eyewitness News.

Balliet got his wife a hanging basket to show his appreciation. He says it’s also for those mothers who have passed as well.

“My mom has passed and we want to celebrate this day for all mothers,” Balliet said.

“Mother’s Day is always our busiest weekend of the year even with the bad weather,” Fort Muncy Garden Center owner Charles Flexer Jr. said. “We still had a good turn out.”

Bad weather has been half the battle. The other was contemplating on whether to stay open or close during the global pandemic before Lycoming County went to the ‘yellow’ phase.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owner of the garden center followed government guidelines and closed. A week later, the State Department of Agriculture gave them the okay to reopen because they consider what they sell essential.

“Our business is Mother Nature based. And that’s why it was important for us to be open with the early season vegetable plants because they needed to be planted at a certain time,” Flexer said.

Balliet is also happy to see places open for Mother’s Day weekend and hopefully beyond.

“It’s great to see this place open, where people have an opportunity to get what they need for their planting season,” Flexer said.

Garden centers that are open, including Fort Muncy, must continue to follow state and federal health guidelines.