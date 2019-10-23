Former YMCA building to become apartment building

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County landmark will soon be transformed, to preserve the building’s history.

The former YMCA building in Williamsport, built back in the 1920s, stands on the corner of Fourth and Elmira Streets. It will soon become a new multi-life family apartment building.

The project has been in the works for years. A Scranton developer is taking over the project. The building will be called The Lofts at West Branch and will include 30 apartments.

“It’s an exceptionally solid structure as I said. It’s a supporting structure for our historic district. It’s part of the gateway to our historic district in the city. It’s really a beautiful building that’s built to last and the ability to reuse the structure is huge for us,” Councilwoman Liz Miele said.

The contractor is expected to begin renovating the building in the spring.