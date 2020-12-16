Former Williamsport police officer charged

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Williamsport police officer was arraigned Tuesday, charged with obstructing the law, falsifying reports, and criminal coercion.

This comes after the state Attorney General’s office launched an investigation into allegations of misconduct at the request of the Lycoming County DA. Eric Derr is accused of starting coercive sexual relationships with two women while he was a Williamsport police officer.

The affidavit by Special Agent David Schicchitano from the Attorney General’s office states Derr began a sexual relationship with female #1 when she was involved in a drug arrest in 2015.

According to the affidavit, female #1 said Derr texted her photos of himself in his police uniform and in his police car with his genitals exposed. She said Derr kept her safe when she went to buy drugs and helped her avoid arrest while driving without a license.

Derr allegedly covered up crimes for one of her drug associates, who he caught with 10 bags of heroin.

In 2016, female #2 was a suspect in a retail theft. Derr allegedly covered up her crime in exchange for sex, and falsely convinced her she was facing jail time. The investigation revealed Derr used a police database to look up dozens of women.

Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter told Eyewitness News he could not comment on the investigation and deferred all questions to the Attorney General’s office.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement, “My office will continue to hold those accountable who abuse their position of power and take advantage of the people they are sworn to serve.”

According to court documents, Derr used his law enforcement access to run 93 unauthorized searches on 28 different women

Derr was suspended from the department in June for undisclosed reasons, and resigned in September. Eyewitness News reached out to Williamsport Bureau of Police for a statement and are waiting for a response.