Former Union Treasurer charged with wire fraud

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Corrections Officer and Union Treasurer has been charged with wire fraud in federal court.

Tony Liesenfeld, 49, of Selinsgrove, is accused of embezzling over $77,000 from the American Federation of Government Employees Local 148 between June 11, 2001, and November 25, 2015. Liesenfeld allegedly used a union credit card to make unauthorized purchases and cash withdraws and forged checks from a union account.

Liesenfeld could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.