HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former State Representative will not face charges for his alleged role in a sexual assault.

The Dauphin County District Attorney says prosecutors would not be able to make their case beyond a reasonable doubt against Brian Ellis.

Ellis is accused of assaulting a woman in Harrisburg in 2015. He resigned from his House seat in March.

The District Attorney stresses that just because a Grand Jury didn’t return an indictment doesn’t mean the case is cleared.