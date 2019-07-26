Former solicitor Coslett addresses lunch letter

(WBRE/WYOU) — The person who some say has become the face of the so-called lunch letter controversy in the Wyoming Valley West School District is speaking out. Charles Coslett, the now-former solicitor for the district handed in his resignation Friday.

Coslett is defending his actions and insists he did nothing wrong. He also says he is being used as the scapegoat for the district. He may be resigning, but he’s not going quietly.

“Hopefully, that gets their attention. And it certainly did, didn’t it?” Coslett said back on July 18.

And that comment about the threatening letter sent to parents in the Wyoming Valley West School District has become the focal point of the controversy centering on a letter sent to parents who are delinquent in paying their child’s lunch bills.

It reads that their children could be removed from their homes and placed into foster care unless they made good on the bill. The letter captured national attention. Coslett says he wants to set the record straight.

“I think it’s unfortunate. I think the seminal moment here has gotten lost in the shuffle and that’s the lack of parental responsibility,” Coslett said.

And he says he’s not the bad guy in all of this.

“But what upsets me the most is that they think I’m some sort of devil incarnate. All I did is what I always do and that’s to lay out options for my client,” Coslett said.

And the question many continue to ask: who wrote the letter?

“I didn’t write the letter. But I’m not going to say I didn’t lend input to it because I did,” Coslett said. “But the first time I saw the letter Andy and I can prove it in terms of the timeline on my computer when I asked for a copy of it so I can find out what all the furor was all about!”

But school board vice president Dave Usavage, who has been a vocal critic of how the letter was handled, takes issue with Coslett’s comments. He says: “I can tell you that Charlie Coslett was in fact, the author of the disturbing letter that went out to parents. It was not approved by either the superintendent or the WVW school board. It was never seen by anyone prior to being sent to parents.”

Coslett insists that statement is simply not true.

“I always believed in accountability. I think at this point in time the degree of accountability or the target if that accountability is somewhat questionable,” Coslett said.

Eyewitness News asked school district officials why the letter was signed by someone else if indeed Coslett wrote it. We did not get a response.