Former Scranton police chief recognized

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A well-deserved tribute Thursday in Lackawanna County.

PennDOT press safety officer Michael Taluto honored former Scranton police chief Carl Graziano for his years in assisting in traffic safety enforcement. Along with PennDOT, Lackawanna County Highway Safety and Commissioner Chris Chermak recognized Graziano for his dedication and service to Scranton.

Graziano was with the department for 25 years before retiring last month.

“This is really a welcoming and supporting community all around and these are all good people here and we’ve worked together for so long and I appreciate their support and that’s not going to stop,” Graziano said.

Graziano has been the director of public safety at Lackawanna College since the middle of september.