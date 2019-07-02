Former Scranton mayor pleads guilty to corruption charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are learning more tonight about the depth and complexity of the alleged corrupt activities carried out by now former Scranton mayor Bill Courtright.

Courtright pleaded guilty to three felony corruption charges Tuesday after resigning from office Monday.

Quite the eye-opening revelations Tuesday as to the extent of the corruption that was carried out at the hands of Bill Courtright as he admitted in open court to that corruption. Investigators, including the FBI, say it was a classic pay-to-play scheme in Scranton.

Former Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright walked into the federal courthouse in Williamsport just after 8 a.m. Tuesday. He was there to plead guilty to three felony corruption charges.

Federal prosecutors outlined their four-year undercover investigation into Courtright’s alleged corrupt dealings, which included bribes, threats of economic harm to business owners who did not pay to play, and downright nastiness to anyone who resisted his strong-armed tactics.

The bottom line was the bottom line, so say the U.S. attorney and the FBI. He demanded cash payments or in-kind services for vendors or business owners to obtain or maintain city contracts.

He wanted cash for his personal use or for his re-election campaign. In an FBI-recorded conversation with Courtright, Courtright allegedly said this about a city vendor: “He’s making a tremendous amount of money from the city. He’s got to pay more than $2,500. More like $5,000.”

When a business owner told Courtright he could not attend his inauguration party, Courtright responded “I don’t worry if you’re coming. I worry about the money.”

The FBI recorded another conversation in which he told a supporter that another city vendor had to pay more to keep a contract with the city.

“He has to pay more than $250. If not, he can go (expletive) himself,” Courtright said.

David Freed, the U.S. attorney for the middle district of Pennsylvania said the investigation into Courtright began in 2017.

“There were actually two or three threads of other investigations but also one specific public complaint. One person who came to us. I wouldn’t call it a tip. It was much more than that. It was information on top of more information that brings us to where we are today,” Freed said.

Federal prosecutors say Courtright collected more than $50,000 in bribe money over that four-year period in that pay-to-play scheme. He faces 35 years in prison and $750,000 in fines. He’ll be sentenced in November. He remains free on unsecured bail.