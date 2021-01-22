Former Schuylkill County man facing charges in connection with infant death

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A former Schuylkill County man is jailed, accused of killing his infant son several months ago in Pottsville.

22-year-old Cordell Thomas of Reading was taken into custody Friday by Berks County Sheriff’s Deputies and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Investigators say Thomas shook the three-month-old boy last September at an apartment on Oak Street causing injuries that lead to the baby’s death.

Thomas faces charged including third degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos