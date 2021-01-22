Former Schuylkill County man facing charges in connection with infant death

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A former Schuylkill County man is jailed, accused of killing his infant son several months ago in Pottsville.

22-year-old Cordell Thomas of Reading was taken into custody Friday by Berks County Sheriff’s Deputies and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Investigators say Thomas shook the three-month-old boy last September at an apartment on Oak Street causing injuries that lead to the baby’s death.

Thomas faces charged including third degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault.