Former school administrator turns self in to police

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Valley View School District administrator turned himself into police custody Thursday morning.

Christopher Mazzino is facing charges he tried to meet up with a minor online for sex. He was one of nine men charged this week following a year-long investigation.

Police have charged the majority of the men with various crimes, including unlawful contact with a minor. Mazzino had been suspended indefinitely by Valley View School District in connection with an incident involving a minor.