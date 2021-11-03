Former school administrator sentenced to nine months to eight years in prison

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former assistant school principal in Snyder County was sentenced to prison for offenses related to child exploitation.

Chris Scott Morrison pleaded guilty in June to four counts of unlawful contact with a minor for purposes of committing sexual abuse of children. He was sentenced to nine months to eight years in state prison. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the next 25 years.

According to the release, Morrison was using Snapchat, a social media platform, to solicit explicit photos of underage females, between the ages of 11 and 14 years old.

He also received a concurrent sentence of eight years’ probation. He cannot seek parole until a minimum of nine months and completing any programming or counseling mandated by the state Department of Corrections.