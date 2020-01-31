Former reporter and registered sex offender arrested at Notre Dame swim meet

(WBRE/WYOU) — A former northeastern Pennsylvania television reporter and a registered sex offender for life is facing new charges.

The latest incident happened at Notre Dame University in Indiana last week involving Jim Rennick. The former WNEP reporter was arrested at a swim meet. WNDU-TV is reporting the 70-year-old was taking pictures at the event.

His registered sex offender status makes it illegal for him to set foot on the property of any school. As Eyewitness News reported at the time, Rennick pleaded guilty to molesting two boys under the age of 10 in 1996. A search of his home turned up thousands of photographs of young boys naked and in bathing suits.

He was also arrested in August 2018 for taking pictures of children at a swim meet in Ohio.