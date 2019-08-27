Former PSU Physician files lawsuit against school

STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A lawsuit is filed against Penn State University claiming a Doctor was encouraged by Head Football Coach James Franklin to put athletes back on the field before being cleared from injury.

Doctor Scott Lynch was Director of Athletic Medicine when he was fired last March. Now a lawsuit claims James Franklin tried to interfere with his medical decision several times and Lynch was let go for reporting it.

Lynch claims he was let go partially because the University wanted to avoid a scandal. He adds PSU officials met to create a cover-up story, saying they wanted a new physician from the State College area.

In response to Lynch’s lawsuit, Penn State released the following statement:

“While we reject Doctor Lynch’s claim and will vigorously defend our program and its representatives, we remain grateful to him for his five years as Director of Athletic Medicine for Intercollegiate Athletics and for his continued association with Penn State Health.”