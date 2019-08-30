Former prison correctional officer speaking out

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Lackawanna County prison correctional officer is speaking out.

Charges against Paul Voglino were dropped Thursday. He was accused of having sexual contact with a former inmate.

“I always knew there would be a light,” Voglino said.

For a year and a half, former Lackawanna County prison guard Paul Voglino has been waiting for this day. Thursday, a judge dropped all charges against him.

“Overjoyed. We were very excited and finally coming to an end,” Voglino said.

The end is now for Voglino, but it started in February 2018 when six other guards were arrested. All accused of having sexual contact with female inmates, looping Voglino in what grew in the media as a prison sex scandal.

“I don’t think anybody understands what you have to endure. You know, you have to get up every day. You have to you know, go outside, you have to see people and people question your integrity,” Voglino said.

“I knew from the beginning that there was no way the commonwealth could not prove their case because nothing added up. It was a complete fabrication,” attorney Joe D’Andrea, who represented Voglino, said.

So far, of the seven charged in this case, one person was acquitted and two pleaded no contest for a lesser charge. Voglino is the first to have all charges dropped. Earlier this summer, D’Andrea says the commonwealth offered Voglino a plea deal.

“I told them I wouldn’t even take a jaywalking charge for Paul because he did not do anything wrong,” D’Andrea said.

“I mean, you have to wake up every day, you know, to tell your kids we’re going to get through this. We’re going to get through this. It’s a very difficult time,” Voglino said.

A difficult time that now starts with healing. Voglino lost his job at the prison more than 18 months ago. His family has been living off one paycheck. He now has one request.

“I enjoyed going to work every day. I enjoyed helping people every day and they took that away from me unjustly that doesn’t… You know I want that back,” Voglino said.

That process is likely to start soon. Correctional officer George McHale was also accused in the case. He got his job back in April with back pay after a jury acquitted him during his February trial.