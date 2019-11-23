Former Police Officer Pleads Guilty

(WBRE/WYOU) — A former police officer strikes a deal with the feds.

Mark Icker is expected to plead guilty after agreeing to a plea deal. This comes as the Dickson City man was heading to trial.

In the past year, five women have come forward accusing the former police officer of using his power to solicit sex in several communities. The federal case and the plea deal are involving two of the victims.

30-year-old Mark Icker was arrested last December. He’s a former police officer with the Ashley Police Department. He’s accused of pulling over a woman for suspected DUI and searched her car.

Icker found a bottle of prescription pills and told the driver she could be arrested for DUI. Icker allegedly promised the suspect she would not be arrested if she performed a sex act on him.

According to court paperwork, Icker drove the woman to a secluded park in the borough where she performed a sex act on him. Several days later, she reported the incident to Luzerne County Detectives.

“Well obviously very disturbed and troubled by the allegations. It’s something we never saw coming,” Ashley Police Department Chief Dave Fedorczyk said.

Four other women came forward with similar accusations against Icker. Two of them filed a civil lawsuit.

“We want to send a message that this kind of behavior by people sworn to protect us is absolutely unacceptable,” attorney Barry Dyller, who represents the two alleged victims, said.

Two deprivation of rights under color of law charges were filed in federal court against Icker for two of the victims. Icker was heading to trial before signing a plea deal last week.

“They rely on them and then all of a sudden, this guy comes out of the woodwork and bang,” Joe Sapulak of Ashley said.

Sapulak does not agree with the plea deal. Icker’s attorney and assistant United States attorneys are asking for 12 years behind bars and probation after release.

“His lawyer probably had him plead. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have done it,” Sapulak said.

“Uh uh. They should keep him in there because if he gets out, what’s going to say he won’t do it again,” David Dehaut of Wilkes-Barre Township said.

If this case went to trial, investigators say they have body camera footage of Icker in the act. He was also a Jessup police officer since May 2018. Jessup also suspended Icker without pay. Since his plea deal, his employment at both departments have been terminated.

Icker is scheduled to plead guilty on Tuesday in federal court in Scranton.