Former police officer acquitted on sex assault allegations

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A former northeastern Pennsylvania police officer accused of using his badge to sexually assault eight women while on duty has been acquitted on all counts. Robert Collins had retired last year after a dozen years as a Wilkes-Barre officer.

The 55-year-old Wright Township man was facing 36 counts related to on-duty assaults that prosecutors in Luzerne County said occurred from August 2013 to December 2014. Prosecutors said Collins used the threat of arrest to coerce women into sexual acts.

The jury deliberated for about six hours before returning it’s verdict Friday. Collins called the charges against him “trumped up allegations.”