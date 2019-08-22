Former plant location to be revitalized into senior housing complex

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Land where an old factory once stood in Lackawanna County will have a new purpose. A new senior housing complex is coming to Jessup.

In the heart of Jessup is a 13-acre vacant lot that has sat empty for decades. It was home to the Eureka printing plant where many residents in the borough worked. Before that, it was a clothing manufacturer where nightwear was made.

“The plant has been torn down several years ago. The land has sat vacant and unused since that time. It’s been determined blighted by the borough of Jessup,” Tim Kelly, esquire, who represents Blackford Development LTD said.

A Lancaster-based company plans to turn it from blight to something bright. On the land, more than 150 senior housing living units will be available for those 55 years and older. Several buildings will make up more than 80 one-room bedroom apartments and more than 60 two-bedroom apartments.

“This is a high-end senior housing project. It will be one that we will be charging market-rate rents. There is no public financing or grant involved with it. It’s all private financing,” Kelly said.

“I just love it here! I think it is well-needed. It’s needed all over and I’m happy that it’s here,” Jane Ortalano of Jessup said.

Residents say in this part of Lackawanna County, there is a growing need for senior housing. Some are glad it’s happening now so they can plan for the future.

“I’m aging. I need it too. I’m looking forward to something like that,” Ortalano said.

“We have several senior citizen living facilities but we have nothing for children and I’m an advocate for kids,” Jeanne Kearney of Jessup said.

The project is expected to start this fall and be completed sometime next year. The 13-acre property has been approved at the local and county level for local economic revitalization tax assistance or LERTA.

That means the developer will pay 10 percent of the property tax in the first year and will increase 10 percent each year until the owner pays 100 percent of the taxes in the 10th year.