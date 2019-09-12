Former NYC police officer recalls World Trade Center attack

(WBRE/WYOU)— Dennis Driscoll may own and operate a hometown hardware store in West Pittston, but 18 years ago, he was responding to the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history.

On September 11, 2001, a terrorist attack at the World Trade Center in New York City left nearly 3,000 people dead. 18 years later, we remember not only the victims but the first responders who answered the call.

“Today’s a pretty solemn day, especially for me,” Driscoll said.

Never forget. An American pledge after more than 3,000 people lost their lives from the World Trade Center in New York to the Pentagon and a field in western Pennsylvania.

Dennis Driscoll will certainly never forget. As a New York City police officer, he was one of many who rushed towards the carnage.

“I worked downtown Manhattan for 10 years and patrolled there. The World Trade Center was right in the middle of my sector. I didn’t even recognize downtown, being there for 10 years. I didn’t even recognize it. It looked like a warzone. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,” Driscoll said.

He remembers the countless men and women who felt frustrated and torn by the devastation at Ground Zero but who kept going back to save as many as they could.

“You do the best you can at that time. You hope for the best. We expected a lot more tragic deaths that day, initially. Even one is too many,” Driscoll said. “Everybody came together. I was overwhelmed to see the amount of help that came and responded. We had first responders from all over the country.”

While aid flooded in, the nation stood united. Driscoll says it’s imperative to keep generations informed about that day, the loss, the unity and the men and women who rushed into danger so that others may escape it.

“They still feel that pain of missing a loved one in that tragedy. I think it’s very important that this stays alive and people remember this, that we keep it going,” Driscoll said.

Driscoll moved his family to Pennsylvania years after that day, but while raising his children away from it all, he makes sure to teach his children it’s important to never forget.