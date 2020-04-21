Former nurse making masks

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Former nurse Melissa Graziano is at home not working due to the coronavirus and is using her time to help others.

Graziano stresses the importance of masks and has turned her bedroom into a mask factory. She sews about 10 to 15 custom masks a day by herself and works until 3 or 4 a.m. most days.

It started with Graziano intending to make them just for family, but people on Facebook have started requesting them.

Graziano is aided by her boyfriend Jason Thomas, as he helps cut fabric, goes for supplies and will deliver masks to customers.

The masks are valued at $9 per piece, and her main goal is to help protect the community and anyone who needs a mask.

Logan Westrope will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 5.