Former Murray Complex demolition begins in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A landmark property is being demolished in Luzerne County to make room for a new state-of-the-art transportation center.

It’s the former Murray Complex in downtown Wilkes-Barre. This property has been part of the city’s history for generations. But in recent decades, it has become a problem property. This demolition will help change that for the future.

You could call this work the beginning of the end of the former Murray Complex. It was home to a wide variety of businesses. Its most recent life involved restaurants, clubs and retail stores. The Murray Complex was the place to be and be seen.

But, for the past 15 years it has been a major headache for city and county leaders. There have been fires here and it’s been a magnet for criminal activity. People experiencing homelessness have also lived here.





All of that changed a year ago when the Luzerne County Transportation Authority announced it would build a state-of-the-art transportation center at the site. It would be home base for its countywide operations. Today, people who live in the area came to watch the demolition.

Nicole used to call this place home. She was homeless a few years ago.

“I think it’s sad because some of the homeless people stay in there when it’s cold. I think it’s sad they always get in trouble being there. Yeah, people got caught doing drugs in there but some of the people stayed in there to keep warm.”

Rae Ellen also lives in this neighborhood. She’s not shedding any tears. “It’s going to be safer for the city so bums and drug addicts can’t go in there and do whatever they want to do and make more hazard than it already is. They could set a fire and then it’d be gone within minutes.”

Mark Richelo moved to Wilkes-Barre about a year ago. He lives near the Murray Complex. “The first time I saw it I was intrigued. I wondered what it was, like who owned it and what they are going to do with it.”

And now he knows and says he is all for progress but thinks this demolition is bittersweet.

“I’m a little sad to see a building that unique being torn down.”

Wilkes-Barre City officials say this $27 million project will be a key part of the revitalization of center city. It should be completed in about two years.