Former member of controversial church calls for investigation

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A former member of the Scranton-based Church of Bible Understanding is calling for transparency and a full investigation into the organization and the fire which killed at least 15 children in the church’s Haitian orphanage.

Former church members have been reaching out to the I-Team since the tragic fire last Thursday, demanding answers from investigators and church officials. Tom Windsor, who now lives in Maryland penned those concerns in a letter to the Miami Herald newspaper.

Windsor was a member of the Church of Bible Understanding in the 1980’s. He says he left the organization because he was disturbed by the actions of church officials. He hopes that his letter to the editor of the Miami Herald, which was published Friday, reaches the city’s large Haitian population.

Miami Herald editorial published on Friday, February 21, 2020.

“What needs to happen is an investigation,” Windsor told Eyewitness News. “Like what happened, who’s responsible.”

As Eyewitness News previously reported, the Church of Bible Understanding is based in Scranton and operates the Olde Good Things antique warehouse on Gilligan Street. The I-Team confirmed earlier this week that two of the organization’s principal officers live or have lived in a home on Wood Street in the city. However attempts to contact the organization have fallen short and Windsor says he is not surprised.

“When I was a member, and I think other ex-members can attest, you don’t talk to the media,” Windsor said. “It’s a shutdown.”

Eyewitness News once again reached out to a spokesperson for the Church of Bible Understanding but we were referred to their previous comment. We also reached out to officials at the U.S. and Haitian embassies but have not heard back.