Former Lackawanna County Rep. Joseph ‘Gaynor’ Cawley dies at 79

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A former Lackawanna County Representative has passed away.

Joseph ‘Gaynor’ Cawley died in his Scranton home on Friday, March 12.

Cawley was elected as a Democrat to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 1981. He was then reelected to serve 12 more consecutive terms. Cawley’s time in the House ended in 2006.

Cawley was a graduate of St. Patrick’s High School in 1950 and graduated from the University of Scranton in 1964.

Cawley wore multiple hats in his professional life, as a professional baseball player, business administrator, director of public works, deputy mayor and director of community development for the city of Scranton.