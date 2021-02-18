Former Lackawanna County Prison contract employee sentenced to prison for supplying drugs to inmates

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former contract employee with the Lackawanna County Prison has been sentenced to one year in prison for her involvement in bringing contraband and drugs to inmates.

Brenda Cruise, 50, of Dunmore, was sentenced to one year in prison for participating in a conspiracy to provide prohibited objects to Lackawanna County Prison inmates, according to a press release from Department of Justice Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

According to the release, Cruise admitted to providing suboxone, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, and tobacco to inmates. She received payments totaling $1,100 for providing the contraband.

Cruise was sentenced to one year in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release.