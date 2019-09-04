Live Now
Former Lackawanna County Prison Contract Employee pleads guilty to providing drugs for inmates

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Lackawanna County Prison contract employee has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to provide drugs to inmates in the Lackawanna County Prison.

Brenda Cruise, 48, of Dunmore, admitted to participating in a scheme to bring marijuana, suboxone, synthetic marijuana (“spice”), and tobacco to inmates at the prison while she was working as a contract employee between February and December of last year.

Cruise is the fourth person to be charged and plead guilty as a result of an investigation by the F.B.I. and Pennsylvania State Police.

She is scheduled for sentencing on December 4th. Cruise is facing up to five years in prison.

