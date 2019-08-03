Former Lackawanna County court judge Walsh laid to rest

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — His commitment and service to the community spanned decades and Saturday, retired Lackawanna County senior judge James Walsh was laid to rest.

Before that, mourners filed into Saint Patrick’s Church on Scranton’s west side where Walsh had his roots. In 1965, Walsh became the second lawyer in Scranton history to be elected its mayor.

After serving one term at City Hall, he later became a Lackawanna County court judge in 1971 and remained on the bench until his retirement in 2005. Walsh’s honest and trustworthy character made him popular with people of all walks of life.

“He always knew where he came from. He carried that with him his whole life, and respected every person he ever met,” Jennifer Walsh-Boyle, Walsh’s daughter said.

“We’ll miss him terribly. We need more people with that kind of character and ethics moving forward in this world,” Maura Walsh-Rogan, Walsh’s daughter said.

Judge James Walsh died July 26 in Washington D.C. where he lived out his final days. He was 88.