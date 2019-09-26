Former Lackawanna County corrections officer found not guilty

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Not guilty.

The jury returned the verdict for a former Lackawanna County corrections officer accused of sexually assaulting inmates. Mark Johnson was acquitted Thursday afternoon in Lackawanna County Court.

A victim testified earlier this week as well as several other people who took the stand throughout the trial, but Thursday afternoon, it took the jury just an hour to deliberate and hand down a verdict.

Mark Johnson is a free man. 12 jurors acquitted the former Lackawanna County prison guard from all charges.

“Mr. Johnson’s case was an illustration of the right thing getting done and I think that it’s really a credit to the jurors. It’s a credit to the system, to the fortitude of Mr. Johnson and his family,” attorney Robert Levant said.

Johnson was accused of sexually assaulting three former inmates inside the prison. He and six other guards were charged and arrested in February 2018 after a grand jury investigation that brought a total of eight women forward.

According to Johnson’s lawyer, Robert Levant, Johnson submitted a clean polygraph test to the state’s attorney general’s office before his arrest.

“He’s been walking around for, you know, a couple of years knowing that he had taken a polygraph and on these allegations and passed,” Levant said.

“It’s been a very trying time we would like to… We continued with silence throughout this whole entire thing. God says continue with silence and I will take care of your enemies,” Joanne Johnson, Mark’s wife, said.

Mark and Joanne Johnson say thanks to family and support in the community. They will begin to move on. Johnson was a man of few words after his acquittal.

“I would like to thank the jurors of Lackawanna County, my attorney Robert Levant and my wife and my family in the community and the Man above. Very difficult. Very difficult, but this too shall pass,” Johnson said.

Johnson will be asking for his job back at the Lackawanna County Prison. His lawyer hopes the county will follow through.

Mark Johnson is the second accused corrections officer to stand trial. George McHale was acquitted in February on similar charges.